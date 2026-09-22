Cost of living set to rise further

The day after diesel prices were raised, passengers at the Gabtoli bus terminal in the capital were being charged Tk 50 to Tk 100 more in fares, depending on the distance.

Meanwhile, a rice mill owner in Kushtia said that while he had paid Tk 20,000 to transport a truckload of rice to Dhaka the previous day, the same shipment cost Tk 22,000 yesterday.

This is how the impact of the fuel price hike has begun to be felt in the transport sector. Analysts say the higher fuel prices will raise transport fares as well as agricultural production costs. The cost of supplying goods from factories will also increase. In some cases, factory production costs will rise as well.

Rural households that use kerosene lamps during power cuts or load-shedding will face higher expenses. Motorcycle and car owners will also have to spend more.

Overall, there is a risk of higher inflation. The main burden will fall on poor, lower-income and low-income households.