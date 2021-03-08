Women have to work 10 times harder than men to succeed: Simeen Rahman

Simeen Rahman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Transcom Group, said women have to work 10 times harder than men to succeed in life.

“You just have to believe that you can be what you want. My mother would always say if you want to prove yourself, you will have to work 10 times harder than that of your male counterpart,” said Simeen.

She was replying to a query in a virtual event held on Monday marking International Women’s Day organized by HSBC Bank Bangladesh, titled “In Conversation with Simeen Rahman”.

“If you want to succeed in your career, you will have to try your best. There is no alternative but to work hard, to be successful,” she added.

A total of 450 staff members of HSBC joined the session along with the officials of different organisations of Transcom Group.

Simeen said, “My father Latifur Rahman was a man of dreams. He founded Transcom Group by cherishing a big dream. I started working at this group from the very basic level. I first had to work in the warehouse of Transcom Distribution. I went steadily through various stages and now I have been promoted to the CEO of the Group. But there was no such obligation from my father side to join Transcom’s business.”