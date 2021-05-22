Women journalists stage hunger strike demanding Rozina’s release

Women journalists would continue their agitation until the incarcerated Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam is freed on bail. They would continue their struggle until the false and fabricated case filed against Rozina is withdrawn and all the draconian laws against the media are repealed.

The journalists made this vow at a token hunger strike programme at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) premises on Saturday organised under the banner of ‘aggrieved women journalists’.

Apart from working journalists of different media outlets, Prothom Alo journalists also expressed solidarity with the programme.

The journalists said they will launch tougher movement if Rozina is not freed on Sunday. The journalists also demanded the smear campaign launched against Rozina by health ministry is stopped immediately.

The journalists chanted different slogans demanding release of Rozina.

Journalist leader Shahnaz Sharmin asked why was Rozina sent to jail.

She said while the corrupt officials of health ministry enjoy impunity, Rozina is incarcerated for reporting on their corruption.

They said Rozina should get bail normally if law takes its own course.