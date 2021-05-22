Women journalists stage hunger strike demanding Rozina’s release

Women journalists would continue their agitation until the incarcerated Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam is freed on bail. They would continue their struggle until the false and fabricated case filed against Rozina is withdrawn and all the draconian laws against the media are repealed.
The journalists made this vow at a token hunger strike programme at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) premises on Saturday organised under the banner of ‘aggrieved women journalists’.
Apart from working journalists of different media outlets, Prothom Alo journalists also expressed solidarity with the programme.
The journalists said they will launch tougher movement if Rozina is not freed on Sunday. The journalists also demanded the smear campaign launched against Rozina by health ministry is stopped immediately.
The journalists chanted different slogans demanding release of Rozina.
Journalist leader Shahnaz Sharmin asked why was Rozina sent to jail.
She said while the corrupt officials of health ministry enjoy impunity, Rozina is incarcerated for reporting on their corruption.
They said Rozina should get bail normally if law takes its own course.
Shamima Dola, another journalist leader, said now the corrupt officials are trying to teach journalists on how to do investigative reporting.
Journalists cannot be sent to jail for reporting, she added.
Rita Nahar, women affairs secretary of DRU said, “We don’t want to see Rozina in jail even for a day. Those who indulged in corruption are criminal. Take action against them.”
She said the journalists would continue the movement until Rozina is freed on bail, the false case against her is withdrawn and punishment is ensured for those who are responsible for the incident.
Journalist Dawlat Akhter was with Rozina at the secretariat on Monday.
She said Rozina was ill and the authorities falsely assured her of taking her to hospital.
Dawlat demanded a neutral probe body to investigate the incident of harassment.
Prothom Alo’s managing editor Sajjad Sharif expressed solidarity with the programme on behalf of the daily newspaper.
He expressed his gratitude towards the journalist community for being united demanding release of Rozina.
Urging the authorities to all repeal draconian laws, he said many laws are being used to muzzle the press and harass the journalists. All these incidents will impact journalism negatively.
Prothom Alo associate editor Anisul Hoque referred to many reports of renowned journalists during the liberation war who risked their lives for sake of people’s freedom. He said the reports which are done defying the government’s embargo actually ensure people’s freedom.
Prothom Alo’s joint editor Sohrab Hasan said, “We want unity of journalism. The government would not have dared to show such autocratic behavior if all the journalists were reporting on government’s corruption and injustice.”
“We hope Rozina Islam will get bail on Sunday. If not, we would have to launch a tougher movement,” he added.
Nasimun Ara Haque, Pulok Ghatak, MA Jasim, Riadul Karim, Rumana Zamana, Sharifa Bulbul, Nazrul Islam, Rajnin Farzana, Farhana Taher, Fahima Akter, Asma Akter, Nargis Jui, Moriam Moni, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad’s member Kazi Sufia Akhter, among others, spoke at the programme.