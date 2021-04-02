World Autism Awareness Day Friday

Friday is the 14th World Autism Awareness Day

The Day will be observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe. The theme of the day this year is ‘Risk mitigation in the post-pandemic world, Opportunities will be expanded at workplaces’.

In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared 2 April as the World Autism Awareness Day to highlight the needs for helping improve the lives of children and adults who suffer from the disorder.

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages urging all concerned to come forward for welfare of the disabled.