World Autism Awareness Day Friday

Friday is the 14th World Autism Awareness Day
The Day will be observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe. The theme of the day this year is ‘Risk mitigation in the post-pandemic world, Opportunities will be expanded at workplaces’.
In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared 2 April as the World Autism Awareness Day to highlight the needs for helping improve the lives of children and adults who suffer from the disorder.
President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages urging all concerned to come forward for welfare of the disabled.
In his message, M Abdul Hamid said the united efforts of all are essential to ensure economic and social security of people with autism.
The president called upon public-private organizations, philanthropists and individuals to come forward and support children with autism, help them unfold their creativity and make them inseparable part of society and nation.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said the present Awami League government has enacted the Neuro Developmental Disability Protection Trust Act 2013, Neuro Developmental Disability Protection Trust Rules 2015, Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act 2013 and Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Rules 2015 for ensuring security of such persons with disabilities.
The government, she said, has also formulated integrated special education policy in 2019 on disability. Appropriate action plan has been adopted for successful implementation of these laws, she added.
“With the relentless efforts of Saima Wazed Hossain, Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Neuro developmental Disorders and Autism, we are implementing various measures for the welfare of people with autism and disabilities in the country, including raising awareness about autism at national and international levels,” the premier said.
She added that the government has set up special schools for the people with autism to accelerate overall development of all persons.
The prime minister hoped that in the current world reality, their lives will be better and happier as a result of the various initiatives taken by the present government.