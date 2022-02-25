World Bank to provide $300m for Bangladesh local govt

The World Bank on Friday approved US$300 million to help Bangladesh strengthen its urban local government institutions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and improve preparedness to future shocks benefitting about 40 million urban residents.

The Local Government COVID-19 Response and Recovery Project will support urban local government institutions to effectively respond to and recover from the pandemic.

Total 329 municipalities and 10 city corporations will have the provision to receive funds bi-annually from the project to improve critical urban services delivery of facilities and infrastructure, local economic recovery, and preparedness to climate impacts, disaster and future disease outbreak, said a press release.

The project will support labor intensive public works to restore the livelihoods of poor and vulnerable people, mostly working in the informal sector who were most affected by the COVID 19 restrictions and lockdowns.