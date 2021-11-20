World Children's Day at a glance

On 20 November 1989, world leaders adopted the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. This is the most extensive global commitment in the world's history. In the light of this convention for children's rights, the United Nation observes World Children's Day every year. On this day, UNICEF mobilises awareness on major problems faced by children, advocates child rights and builds up necessary funds for the purpose.

UNICEF is commemorating this World Children's Day on its 75th founding anniversary. Children will be vocal about matters that affect their lives and attention will be drawn for institutional support to children's rights. After all, even today not all children can enjoy their full childhood. For many, childhood is just momentary.