World Happiness Index: Bangladesh advances by 7 notches

India, Pakistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka placed 136th, 121th, 126th and 127th respectively while Nepal placed 84th in the happiness index.

The World Happiness Report is a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. It contains articles and rankings of national happiness, based on respondent ratings of their own lives, which the report also correlates with various (quality of) life factors.

In the previous year’s report, Bangladesh was ranked 101st among 149 countries.