Publishing Sheikh Hasina’s speech: Interim govt warns some media
The interim government has warned some media outlets regarding the publishing of Sheikh Hasina’s speech. The Press Wing of the interim government issued this warning in a statement on Friday.
The statement said that if anyone publishes Sheikh Hasina’s speech in the future, immediate legal action will be taken.
It further said that a speech of the ousted autocrat was broadcast by several media outlets yesterday, Thursday, defying court orders and legal directives. In that speech, Sheikh Hasina made false and provocative remarks.
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has convicted Sheikh Hasina, and she is currently under trial on charges of crimes against humanity.
According to the law, the activities of the Awami League have been banned.
Under the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009, there are provisions to take legal action against any individual or organisation that promotes, publishes, or broadcasts the activities or speeches of its leaders, the statement read.
It added that the broadcasting and dissemination of the audio of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina—convicted of criminal offenses and accused of genocide and crimes against humanity—on television or online constitutes a serious violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009.
Last December, the ICT prohibited the broadcasting of speeches of the dictator that spread hatred.
Media outlets have been urged to exercise caution and responsibility in broadcasting Sheikh Hasina’s audio or any speech aimed at inciting instability and violence in Bangladesh.
The statement further said, “Her (Sheikh Hasina’s) comments, speeches, and any provocative remarks broadcast or rebroadcast create risks of undermining stability in Bangladesh’s democratic transition. It only serves to mislead the public. In such cases, any media outlet that violates the restrictions will fall under legal accountability as per the laws of Bangladesh.”