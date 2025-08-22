Publishing Sheikh Hasina’s speech: Interim govt warns some media

The interim government has warned some media outlets regarding the publishing of Sheikh Hasina’s speech. The Press Wing of the interim government issued this warning in a statement on Friday.

The statement said that if anyone publishes Sheikh Hasina’s speech in the future, immediate legal action will be taken.

It further said that a speech of the ousted autocrat was broadcast by several media outlets yesterday, Thursday, defying court orders and legal directives. In that speech, Sheikh Hasina made false and provocative remarks.