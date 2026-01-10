Swecchasebak Dal leader Azizur murder: Three including shooter arrested, says DB
Police have said that three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jatiotabadi Swecchasebak Dal leader Azizur Rahman alias Mosabbir, 44.
The arrests were made late last night during raids conducted in various locations in Manikganj and Gazipur districts by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
A senior DB official confirmed the arrests to Prothom Alo today, Saturday morning.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said that so far three people have been arrested in the Mosabbir murder case, including “shooter Jinat and planner Billal.” The third arrested person is their associate.
Azizur Rahman was shot dead by miscreants on Wednesday night in the Pashchim Tej Turi Bazar area under Tejgaon Police Station in the capital.
He was the former general secretary of the Dhaka North unit of Swecchasebak Dal. During the tenure of the previous Awami League government, he became an accused in one case after another and spent most of his time in prison.
After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, he became active in party politics again.
In connection with the killing of Azizur Rahman, his wife Suraiya Akhter filed a case at Tejgaon Police Station on Thursday, naming four to five unidentified persons as accused.