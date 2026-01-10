Swecchasebak Dal leader Azizur murder: Three including shooter arrested, says DB

Police have said that three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jatiotabadi Swecchasebak Dal leader Azizur Rahman alias Mosabbir, 44.

The arrests were made late last night during raids conducted in various locations in Manikganj and Gazipur districts by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

A senior DB official confirmed the arrests to Prothom Alo today, Saturday morning.