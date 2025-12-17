IVAC closes operations from 2pm due to security concerns
Considering the ongoing security situation, the Indian Visa Application Center at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka will remain closed from 2:00 pm today, Wednesday.
The Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) in Bangladesh made the announcement in a notice on its website today, Wednesday.
The notice stated that due to the ongoing security situation, operations at the IVAC located in Jamuna Future Park will be suspended from 2:00 pm today. Applicants with Wednesday slots or appointments will be provided a new date and time later.