IVAC closes operations from 2pm due to security concerns

Considering the ongoing security situation, the Indian Visa Application Center at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka will remain closed from 2:00 pm today, Wednesday.

The Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) in Bangladesh made the announcement in a notice on its website today, Wednesday.

The notice stated that due to the ongoing security situation, operations at the IVAC located in Jamuna Future Park will be suspended from 2:00 pm today. Applicants with Wednesday slots or appointments will be provided a new date and time later.

