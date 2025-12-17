India summons Bangladesh high commissioner
Bangladesh’s high commissioner to New Delhi, M. Riaz Hamidullah, has been summoned by India’s Ministry of External Affairs. He was called in at the ministry on Wednesday afternoon.
Bangladeshi and Indian diplomatic sources confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, Indian high commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, had been summoned by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs last Monday.
Two days after the summoning of India’s high commissioner in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s high commissioner in New Delhi has now been summoned.
Meanwhile, considering the 'on-going security situation,' it was announced that the Indian Visa Application Centre located at Jamuna Future Park in the capital would remain closed from 2:00 pm today, Wednesday.
The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh made the announcement in a notice published on its website today.