12 HC Division judges won't be allocated bench for now

Registrar general at the Supreme Court, Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, has said some 12 judges at the High Court Division are not being allocated benches for now.

He made the announcement at around 4:00pm in front of the annex building of the High Court following a discussion with a delegation of Student Against Discrimination (SAD).

The students, who were demonstrating at the court premises demanding the resignation of ‘fascist’ justices of Awami League, left the area after the announcement.

The SC authorities have not disclosed the names of the 12 judges.

However, the names of the probable list of judges have been known upon talking to lawyers and court sources.

They are justices Ataur Rahman Khan, Naima Haider, Sheikh Hassan Arif, Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar, Ashish Ranjan Das, Khizir Hayat, SM Moniruzzaman, Khondkar Diliruzzaman, Shahed Nuruddin, Md Akhtaruzzaman, Md Aminul Islam and SM Masud Hossain Dolan.

The last six of them met the chief justice separately on Wednesday afternoon.