Miscreants attack Adabar house and attempt to take control of it

A group of 15-20 people attacked the house in Adabor, the capital, armed with machetes, cleavers, and pistols at 6: 30am on Saturday.

There are allegations that there is an attempt to seize the eight-story house in Shyamoli Housing.

One of the victims claim, "The miscreants came with a gang and first said, 'Give us money. You live here, won't you give money?' They started hacking at the main gate of the house while saying this. They broke the glass windows. They tried to enter the house by opening the gate but, unable to do so, vandalised and fled.”

This incident happened yesterday at an eight-story house. The owner of the house, Aminur Rahman, is a businessman. According to Aminur Rahman's nephew, Monir Hossain, there was an attempt to seize the house once even after 5 August 2024.

Describing yesterday's incident, Monir Hossain told Prothom Alo that around 6: 30am, 15-20 people came in front of their house.

They observed the house for a while. Later, four people came in front of the main gate. Two of them had cleavers, and one had a machete. A person stood a little distance away with a pistol. He was giving directions for this attack.