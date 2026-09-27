Miscreants attack Adabar house and attempt to take control of it
A group of 15-20 people attacked the house in Adabor, the capital, armed with machetes, cleavers, and pistols at 6: 30am on Saturday.
There are allegations that there is an attempt to seize the eight-story house in Shyamoli Housing.
One of the victims claim, "The miscreants came with a gang and first said, 'Give us money. You live here, won't you give money?' They started hacking at the main gate of the house while saying this. They broke the glass windows. They tried to enter the house by opening the gate but, unable to do so, vandalised and fled.”
This incident happened yesterday at an eight-story house. The owner of the house, Aminur Rahman, is a businessman. According to Aminur Rahman's nephew, Monir Hossain, there was an attempt to seize the house once even after 5 August 2024.
Describing yesterday's incident, Monir Hossain told Prothom Alo that around 6: 30am, 15-20 people came in front of their house.
They observed the house for a while. Later, four people came in front of the main gate. Two of them had cleavers, and one had a machete. A person stood a little distance away with a pistol. He was giving directions for this attack.
Monir Hossain claims, "They first asked to open the gate of the house's main entrance and told everyone to get out. When we didn't, they started saying from outside, 'Give money! You live here, don't you give money. Get out'. While saying this, they started hacking randomly at the gate with cleavers and machetes. They vandalised the CCTV (close circuit) camera in front of the gate, broke the glass window. Using brick pieces, they broke two more glass windows of the second floor. Unable to enter the house, the miscreants vandalized and fled within five minutes."
Monir Hossain claims that during the vandalism, he informed the police through the emergency service number 999. However, the police arrived nearly three hours later at around 9: 45am. If the police had arrived on time, the miscreants could have been caught. Later, a complaint was filed at Adabor police station regarding this incident, said Monir Hossain. They are unaware if any action has been taken.
Monir Hossain told Prothom Alo, "We are in fear. We can't leave the house out of fear. We don't know what might happen again. We can't continue living like this. Please help us."
The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adabor police station, Zahidul Islam, told Prothom Alo that the police visited the house after the incident. They are investigating it. When asked if there is any progress, he said they would look into it.
The house previously seized
Monir Hossain claims that on 17 August 2024, a person named Khorshed Alam seized the house. Even after filing a complaint at Adabor police station, no resolution was reached. Eventually, they filed a case in court.
The court ordered Adabor police station to investigate the matter. Later, PBI investigated this case. On 12 March, they got their house back.
Monir Hossain added that PBI conducted a nearly four-month investigation and submitted a charge sheet. However, they are unaware of the contents of the charge sheet. Amidst this, another attack has taken place. They do not know what to do or whom to seek help from.