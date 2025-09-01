CID seizes Rongdhanu Group owner Rafiqul’s hotel

According to the statement, the financial crimes unit of the CID is currently investigating a money laundering case against Rafiqul Islam and his associates.

The case was filed at Gulshan police station in Dhaka on 7 August under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

Investigators revealed that Rafiqul Islam had borrowed Tk 400 crore (4 billion) from Islami Bank’s Baridhara branch, Tk 270 crore (2.7 billion) from the Bashundhara branch of First Security Islami Bank, and Tk 200 crore (2 billion) from Union Bank’s Gulshan branch under the name of Rongdhanu Builders.

Despite securing such enormous loans, he did not repay those and instead acquired foreign citizenship, investing the funds abroad, the CID added.