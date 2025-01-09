Hajj agencies decry the mandatory 1,000-quota for this year’s pilgrimage

The Hajj Agency Association of Bangladesh has rejected the mandatory quota of 1,000 pilgrims for each agency set for this year in compliance with the decision of the Saudi authorities.

Speaking at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday, the leaders of the association demanded that the agency-wise quota be cut down to 500 which as per the earlier provision.

The association claimed that although in previous years the quota of Hajj pilgrims was mandatory from a minimum of 100 to a maximum of 300 people, the Saudi government suddenly changed the rules on December 9 and set the minimum quota at 1,000 people for an agency to send for the pilgrimage scheduled for first week of June this year.