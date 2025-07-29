Govt working to deliver ‘inclusive, credible’ election: Prof Yunus

Prof Yunus said as they reflect on this past year, they remember those who gave their lives in pursuit of that vision. "Their sacrifices paved the way for a new chapter in our history. They have created a new Bangladesh, one that is rooted in hope, human rights and democratic renewal," he said.

The United Nations Human Rights Mission in Dhaka organised the event that brought together senior political leaders, civil society members, youth representatives and international partners.

At the request of the Chief Adviser, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) undertook an independent fact-finding mission into the events of July-August 2024.

The report of the mission, released on 12 February 2025, presented comprehensive findings and outlined key recommendations aimed at ensuring non-repetition of similar incidents.

"On behalf of the people of Bangladesh, I thank the United Nations for standing with us in our darkest hour, and I look forward to the continued partnership as we move forward," Prof Yunus said.

All gathered at the event to mark the first anniversary of the July Uprising—a moment of profound significance in Bangladesh history.

"It was a moment when thousands of Bangladeshi men and women—most of them young—stood up against tyranny and reclaimed the dignity and future of our country. Their courage spoke not only for our people, but for humanity," Prof Yunus said.

He recognised the steadfast support of the international community, particularly the United Nations, which has always stood beside Bangladesh—from the War of Independence in 1971, to the Rohingya crisis and again during the dark days of July and August last year.

In the aftermath of the Second World War, the United Nations set out to define and defend the inalienable rights of all human beings—irrespective of race, religion, sex, or status.