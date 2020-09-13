Writ seeking restriction on publishing probe details dropped from cause list

The High Court on Sunday dropped from its cause list a writ petition seeking restriction on disclosing the details of the investigation of major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case to the media, reports UNB.



The High Court bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder passed the order.



Lawyers Asan Ullah and Sajal Mahmud Rasel stood for the writ petitioner while deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar for the state.



