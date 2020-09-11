Sinha murder: Writ seeks restriction on publishing probe details

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking restriction on disclosing to media the details of the investigation progress of the case filed in connection with the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in police firing.

The writ was filed with the bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder. The court fixed 13 September for hearing on the petition, reports news agency UNB.