Sinha murder: Writ seeks restriction on publishing probe details

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking restriction on disclosing to media the details of the investigation progress of the case filed in connection with the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in police firing.
The writ was filed with the bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder. The court fixed 13 September for hearing on the petition, reports news agency UNB.
Advocate Ahsan Ullah and Sajal Mahmud stood for the writ petitioner while deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar represented the state.
Debdulal Rakhshit, brother of former police sub-inspector Nandadulal Rakhshit of Teknaf police station, also an accused in the case, filed the writ petition on 8 September.
The writ sought HC directives restricting disclosure of details of the accused to media until the investigation is concluded.
The petition also sought HC rule seeking explanation as to why publishing investigation details of the case should not be declared illegal.
Secretaries to the home ministry and information ministry were made respondents in the writ petition.
Retired major Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara a police check post on 31 July.
Sharmin Shahriya Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed the case with Teknaf senior judicial magistrate’s court on 5 August.