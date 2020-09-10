Sister’s appeal to include SP as accused in Sinha case dismissed

Plaintiff Sharmin Shahriar Firdaus was also present in the court when the appeal was submitted. She told newspersons, SP Masud Hossain from the very start had been directly and indirectly helping the accused in the case. He misused his power and that is why the appeal was made to include him as an accused in the case.

Retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead by police on 31 July at the Shamlapur check post on the Marine Drive in Teknaf when he was returning to the Nilima resort after filming in the Marishbunia hills. Sifat, who was with Sinha at the time, was detained and sent to jail, Later Shipra was detained from the resort. They are both out in bail now.

Retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead by police on 31 July at the Shamlapur check post on the Marine Drive in Teknaf when he was returning to the Nilima resort after filming in the Marishbunia hills. Sifat, who was with Sinha at the time, was detained and sent to jail, Later Shipra was detained from the resort. They are both out on bail now.