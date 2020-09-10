Sister’s appeal to include SP as accused in Sinha case dismissed

The court has dismissed an appeal to include Cox’s Bazar superintendent of police (SP), ABM Masud Hossain, as an accused in case pertaining to the killing of retired major Sinha Rashed Khan. Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah dismissed the appeal on Thursday afternoon,
Earlier in the afternoon, the appeal had been filed by Sharmin Shahriar Firdaus, Sinha’s elder sister and plaintiff in the case.
State counsel of the court, Faridul Alam, told Prothom Alo that the judge had dismissed the appeal. In the court order, the judge stated that the investigator has the authority to take action against anyone who tries to influence the case during investigations.
The plaintiff’s lawyer, Mohammad Mostafa, in the afternoon told newspersons that on 5 August he had filed a case with the court regarding the Sinha killing, accusing 9 members of the police force including Teknaf police station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das and Baharchhara police outpost in-charge police inspector Liaqat Ali. He said that the appeal had now been made to also include the district SP ABM Masud Hossain as an accused in the case.
When why asked they made this petition after so long, Mohammad Mostafa said, “We had been studying the matter and found proof of the SP’s involvement in the incident too, and that is why we appealed to include him as an accused.”
Plaintiff Sharmin Shahriar Firdaus was also present in the court when the appeal was submitted. She told newspersons, SP Masud Hossain from the very start had been directly and indirectly helping the accused in the case. He misused his power and that is why the appeal was made to include him as an accused in the case.
Retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead by police on 31 July at the Shamlapur check post on the Marine Drive in Teknaf when he was returning to the Nilima resort after filming in the Marishbunia hills. Sifat, who was with Sinha at the time, was detained and sent to jail, Later Shipra was detained from the resort. They are both out in bail now.
