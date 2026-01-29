1.7m children born through unnecessary surgery last year

Around 1.7 million children were born through unnecessary surgical procedures in the country last year. Estimates suggest that such surgeries are causing financial losses of more than Tk 50 billion (5,000 crores) annually. A lack of professional integrity and weak government oversight have led to an alarming rise in surgical deliveries during childbirth in the country.

These figures came up in a study on reducing unnecessary surgical deliveries. The findings of the study were published at an event, titled “Reducing Unnecessary Caesarean Section in Bangladesh”. The event was organised by Ashulia Women and Children’s Hospital (AWCH).

The programme identified major problems behind unnecessary surgical procedures and put forward a number of recommendations to reduce the practice.

At the event, health services secretary Md Saidur Rahman said there is widespread negligence in maternal and child healthcare. Surgical deliveries during childbirth are excessively high in the country, putting mothers at risk. The reality, he said, is that normal delivery has almost disappeared in Bangladesh.