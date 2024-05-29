Giving birth at home taking lives of mother, child

Mosammat Alfa Begum (22) is more of a ‘fool’ to most of the locals. In her in-laws’ words, Alfa is so ‘stupid’ that she didn’t recognise the usual physical signs at the time of giving birth. Since the delivery was not on time, her child died.

During a visit to remote Shimultair Char area in Chaluabari union of Sariakandi upazila in Bogura on 17 April, this correspondent talked to Alfa and her in laws. In response to a query, Alfa’s sister-in-law Mosammat Rabeya Begum admitted that Alfa was never taken to see a physician while she was pregnant.

It had taken one and a half hours to reach Shimultair Char village in a remote Char area crossing the Jamuna river on an engine-operated boat. About 100 families live in the village. Locals say that issues like child marriage and getting pregnant at an early age are quite normal there.

Giving birth naturally at home is indeed the only hope there. If there is any complication during the delivery, they have to go to Sonatala or Sariakandi upazila health complex after one and a half to two hours of journey.