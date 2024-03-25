Footballer Razia: What have we done for her?

Was Razia under the supervision of any health worker? Most certainly she wasn't. Her child was born with the help on an unskilled midwife. These midwives simply give the expectant mother saline injections to get the labour pains started. This too can be dangerous. But there are health services down to the grassroots in Bangladesh, both of the health and the family planning departments. What role did they play? Razia was apprehensive about surgery. It's true, there are often unnecessary surgeries. Who allows all these shady centres to mushroom all over? In exchange of what? The physician talked at a length.

It is so true! As far as could be learnt, Razia only once visited a health worker. A health worker named Itiara had injected her at a health camp in Moutala. That was all. Baliganj upazila health and family welfare officer Md Bulbul Kabir, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that all the deliveries are normal at his hospital. Why was Razia not informed about this? There is no answer to this question.

According to the rules, a family planning assistant is supposed to have visited Razia Sultana's home. Did she? We approached several officials at the family planning office. They will not reveal their names. Nowadays if they speak, they are transferred "then and there", that is why they don't take the risk. Anyway, were they aware that a national football team player at Moutala was expecting? Did their family planning assistant visit Razia's home? There came two different narratives. One, Razia's name was not registered in the family planning directorate's couple's registration book. She had got married in Kaptai, Rangamati. They were a couple over there. Two, a family planning assistant had visited Razia's house twice.

The officials were asked, does that mean if a woman comes from a different area, she will not receive child birth services? And if a family planning assistant went to her house, what did her notes say? Razia did not have the four checkups during her pregnancy or that she was wanting to have the child delivered at home? They had no answer to these questions.

Dismayed at the situation, I said, you will excuse me but I cannot help but point out that the glamour of your offices have increased and there are posters on the walls inside. Yet all the way from Satkhira to Moutala, not a single poster related to family planning was visible. Yet three decades ago when I would go to school, I would see so many posters regarding services for expectant mothers! In my mind I was thinking, what's the point of all this show if it couldn't help a national treasure like Razia?

The health and family planning division sat up and took notice after Razia's death. They went in a group to Razia's house and took pictures with Razia's little boy in their arms. They took videos of themselves talking to Razia's family. No one had been when Razia was alive. It is not as if just the health and family planning division have woken up after Razia's death. The role of the upazila parishad chairman and the upazila administration is dismal too.