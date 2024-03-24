Razia finally defeated by poverty

But she should have been forced to go, surely? She should have visited a physician at least four times during her pregnancy. They replied, they could not make her budge. She was worried that if she went to hospital, her child would be born through surgery. Then she wouldn't be able to return to the field. Then how would she earn? How would she feed her family?

Then? Fazlul Huq said he had taken her twice to the Kaliganj bazaar to get an ultrasound done and everything was fine. The doctor had said there would be no problem for normal delivery. At three in the afternoon of 13 March, Razia phoned her brother and told him to bring a midwife to the house. Fazlul came along with the midwife and village doctor Sanjay Mondol. They all agreed that it would take more time before the child was born and Sanjay left.

Razia's child was born at around 10:00 at night. Her brother Fazlul Huq was sitting in front of the house. Razia called him inside. Laughingly, Fazlul said, "Razia, your son has such good sharp features, you won't have to pull his nose! His hands and feet are nice and long too!" Suddenly Razia gasped, saying that she couldn't breathe. Razia's family called 999 and got an ambulance.

And then? Moutala union is 12 kilometres from Kaliganj upazila. By the time they reached Kaliganj, Razia was no longer speaking or moving. But there was still a long way to go. When they reached Satkhira Medical College Hospital, the physicians said she had died on the way. Fazlul returned home with Razia's dead body. He stopped in front of their house. How many times Razia had come back from playing for national team and halted in front this house. When she would emerge from the vehicle, there would be celebrations all around.

My head was spinning with a myriad of thoughts. I was thinking Bartley, Maria's little boy in John Millington Synge's 'Riders to the Sea'. The eldest son Michael had been swallowed up by the sea, his shirt and socks washed ashore. Nine days passed, but the rage of the sea did not lessen. There was not a grain of food at home. The entire family would have to either all die of hunger, or Bartley would have to go to the wild sea to catch fish. The mother kept holding Bartley back, but then... where would the food come from? Bartley rushed out of the house, never to return.

Our Razia went on to play, three months expectant. She would get Tk 8000 a month, if not, nothing. What would she eat then, what would she feed her child, her family?