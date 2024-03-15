U-18 SAFF Women's champion Razia Khatun dies in childbirth
Razia Khatun, former national women's team footballer, died of childbirth complications at her own residence in Satkhira district Thursday. She was only 23.
Razia breathed her last at 4:00am due to excessive bleeding after child birth, said a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release.
In a message of condolence, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, its senior vice present, vice presidents, all executive members, general secretary, standing committee, officials and employees of the BFF expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Razia.
She was a member of the AFC U-14 Regional (Central and South Asia) champions Bangladesh women's team in 2015, played in the final round of the AFC U-16 Championship held in Thailand in 2017 and played in the SAFF U-18 champions Bangldesh team held in Bhutan in 2018.
She joined the national senior camp and dropped from the national senior camp in 2019 due to poor performances.