SAFF Women's U-16 Championship: Bangladesh clinch title beating India
Bangladesh clinched the title of SAFF Women's U-16 Championship defeating India 3-2 on penalties in the final at ANFA Complex in Nepal’s Kathmandu today, Sunday.
Anushka Kumari gave India the lead in the fifth minute of the match, leaving Bangladeshi girls in disarray in the first half. Bangladesh did not have any answer for India’s pressing football in the first 45 minutes of the game.
The Bangladesh girls, however, established control of the match in the second half. Mariam brought Bangladesh in the match in the 71st minute equaliser from a corner. Bangladesh did not give India any chance in the remaining 19 minutes.
Bangladesh created some chances but failed to capitalise on these. The match headed straight to tie breaker after 90 minutes as per bylaws of the tournament.
Goalkeeper Yearzan Begum became the star for Bangladeshi girls by stopping shots from India's Alina, Bonifilia and Devjani.