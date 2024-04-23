Qatar Emir leaves Dhaka
Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani left Dhaka this afternoon wrapping up his two-day state visit to Bangladesh.
The Qatar Emir's visit generated tremendous goodwill and understanding between the two countries, said a press release of the foreign ministry.
This highest-level visit is likely to contribute significantly to the further consolidation of ties and the elevation of the bilateral relations to the next level, said the release.
At the invitation of the Bangladesh President, the Emir of the State of Qatar paid a two-day on 22-23 April.
He led a high-level delegation comprising members from government and private sectors which included, among others, chief of Emir-i Diwan, minister for commerce and industry, state minister for foreign affairs of Qatar, chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, chief of Asia and Africa investments of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), directors of Asian Affairs and Studies and Research.
The Emir was received by president Mohammed Shahabuddin as the red carpet was rolled out to welcome him. A guard of honour was also accorded him at the airport.
This was the first state-level incoming visit taken place after the new government came in power in January this year; the visit also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Qatar.
During the visit, Bangladesh delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Qatari delegation led by Qatari Emir, held a productive bilateral talks at the Prime Minister's Office today, Tuesday.
During the bilateral talks, both sides appreciated the longstanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries and discussed the means and ways to enhance and take forward the ties further through increased interaction, people-to-people contact and exchange of visit at all levels including official, business and political leadership.
The issues that came up for discussion were expediting collaboration on trade and investment, energy and power, manpower, defence, education, agriculture and food security etc.
Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interests including war in Gaza and repatriation of the Myanmar nationals Rohingya. Both the leaders expressed deep concerns over the escalation of tension and violence in the Middle East and called for the global leaders to take effective measures for a durable solution to the question of Palestine.
In her opening remarks, the Prime Minister deeply appreciated the remarkable advancement and transformation of Qatar as an advanced knowledge-based multi-cultural society and Qatar's important role in mediation and multilateral diplomacy under stewardship of the Emir.
She expressed her gratitude to Qatar for being one of the few Gulf countries that recognised Bangladesh during the lifetime of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Qatar Emir appreciated the remarkable economic developments of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of the prime minister.
He commended Bangladesh as an emerging investment destination and thanked both sides for inking the agreement on investment promotion and protection between Qatar and Bangladesh while expressing his keenness to explore business in potentials in Bangladesh.
The Emir also recognised the role of the Bangladesh expatriate community in the development of Qatar who are making positive contributions to the economies of both the countries.