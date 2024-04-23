Qatar Emir leaves Dhaka

Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani left Dhaka this afternoon wrapping up his two-day state visit to Bangladesh.

The Qatar Emir's visit generated tremendous goodwill and understanding between the two countries, said a press release of the foreign ministry.

This highest-level visit is likely to contribute significantly to the further consolidation of ties and the elevation of the bilateral relations to the next level, said the release.

At the invitation of the Bangladesh President, the Emir of the State of Qatar paid a two-day on 22-23 April.

He led a high-level delegation comprising members from government and private sectors which included, among others, chief of Emir-i Diwan, minister for commerce and industry, state minister for foreign affairs of Qatar, chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, chief of Asia and Africa investments of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), directors of Asian Affairs and Studies and Research.