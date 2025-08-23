Two govts to address unresolved issues: Jamaat leader Taher

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdullah Muhammad Taher has said that the unresolved issues between Bangladesh and Pakistan are matters for the two governments to address.

He made the remarks following a meeting with Ishaq Dar, who is currently visiting Dhaka. The discussion also touched on Bangladesh’s upcoming national election.

On Saturday afternoon, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders met with Ishaq Dar at the Pakistan high commission in Dhaka. The Jamaat delegation was led by the party’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdullah Muhammad Taher.