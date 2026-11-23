The board members briefed journalists at 4:45 pm. Speaking at the briefing, Syed Azad Subhani said the employers' side had submitted its minimum wage proposal.

Both the workers' and employers' sides would now review the respective proposals before possibly submitting revised ones, he added.

He also said the meeting would continue today and could extend into Tuesday if necessary.

Meanwhile, Babul Akhter, the ready-made garment workers' representative on the wage board, said the proposal submitted by the employers was not acceptable.

The board meeting began at 11:45 am, with Syed Azad Subhani in the chair. Those present included neutral member Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, employers' representative ABM Shamsuddin, workers' representative Babul Akhter, permanent workers' representative Anwar Hossain and permanent employers' representative Asif Ayub.