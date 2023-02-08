LNG to be imported from spot market to meet summer demand, PM tells JS

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that the process of importing LNG from spot market has already been started to meet the demand of gas for power generation during the ongoing irrigation season, upcoming holy month of Ramadan and summer.

The Leader of the House said this while responding to a tabled question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Fakhrul Imam.

She said that in 2008, the daily gas production capacity was 1,744 million cubic feet while in 2018, the production capacity increased to 2,750 million cubic feet.

"And currently the daily gas production capacity is 2,300 million cubic feet," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that the increased demand must be met by importing LNG at a high price from the spot market to meet the increased demand of gas for power generation during the current agricultural irrigation season, Ramadan and summer as well as to keep the production uninterrupted in the industrial sector and to continue the production of captive power produced under the own management of various factories for export.