Bank transaction from 9:30am to 2:30pm at Ramadan

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The banking transaction will be operational between 9:30am and 2:30pm during the holy month of Ramadan.

However, the bank will remain open from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday announced the new timing issuing a gazette notification.

Earlier on Monday, the cabinet meeting decided that all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices will remain operational between 9:00am and 3:30pm with a 15-minute break for Zuhr prayer.   

