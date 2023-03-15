Bank transaction from 9:30am to 2:30pm at Ramadan

Photo shows customers receiving services at a bank.File photo
The banking transaction will be operational between 9:30am and 2:30pm during the holy month of Ramadan.
However, the bank will remain open from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday announced the new timing issuing a gazette notification.
Earlier on Monday, the cabinet meeting decided that all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices will remain operational between 9:00am and 3:30pm with a 15-minute break for Zuhr prayer.