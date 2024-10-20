Supreme Judicial Council reinstated to remove judges

Judges can be removed through the Supreme Judicial Council, following the complete reinstatement of Article 96 of the Constitution by the Appellate Division.

The apex court issued this order while settling a petition from the state party seeking a review of the Appellate Division's earlier judgment, which had declared the 16th Amendment to the Constitution invalid.

On Sunday, the full bench of the six-member Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered this decision.

Lawyers noted that, following this verdict, any objections regarding incompetence or professional misconduct against a judge can be investigated, with appropriate actions taken through the Supreme Judicial Council.