Holy Ashura today
The Holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), is being observed in the country today, Friday with due religious fervour and solemnity.
Ashura, the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, commemorates the date in the Hijri year of 61, when Hazrat Imam, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers embraced the martyrdom in the hands of Yazid’s soldiers at the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of the Prophet (SM).
The day is a public holiday. Different religious organisations have chalked out various programmes on the occasion. Besides, law enforcement agencies have taken special security measures in the capital on the occasion.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.