Fuel price hike irrational, must be withdrawn: Jatri Kalyan Samiti

Bangladesh Jatri Kallyan Samiti has termed the government’s decision to raise the price of fuel oil as anti-people and irrational.

They said this abnormal hike in fuel price has brought about endless miseries for the people. So the decision should be revoked immediately.

They pressed this demand during a rally and human chain in front of the National Press Club protesting against the abnormal rise in fuel price.

Earlier on Friday, the government raised the price of fuel oil. The price of diesel and kerosene was raised by Tk 34 to Tk 114 per litre, the price of petrol was increased by Tk 44 to Tk 130 and the price of octane was raised by Tk 46 to Tk 135. The new prices have been in effect since 12:00am Saturday.