Fuel price hike irrational, must be withdrawn: Jatri Kalyan Samiti

The speakers said the government had increased the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 last November. They had fixed the price at Tk 80 per litre. After that, the bus fare was increased by around 27 per cent, launch fare by 35 per cent, which was much higher as compared to the hike in fuel price.
Mozammel Hossain Chowdhury, secretary general of Jatri Kallyan Samiti, said, “Already the people are perplexed with the rise of commodity price. In such a tough time, the government raised the price of fuel by around 50 per cent. It has caused immense suffering to the people. The transport cost will double as a result of this. The price of commodities will go beyond the reach of common people. Already, the transport sector is in turmoil.
Mozammel Hossain Chowdhury said the fare of buses and other public transport increased multiple times higher than the amount of rise in oil price.
He said, “The owners of the truck and covered van have even increased the cost of transporting goods. Overall, they are amassing multiple times higher than what the actual fare should be."
He further said, “The price of fuel is decreasing in the world market. In such a time, the decision to raise the price of fuel oil to implement the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is irrational and does not serve people’s interest. The extended price should be withdrawn immediately.”
Vice-president of the organisation, Tawhidul Haque, joint general secretary M Monirul Haque and publicity secretary also addressed the event.