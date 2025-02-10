Expats stage protest for rehabilitation, financial support
Bangladeshi expatriates, mainly those who had been living in Dubai, staged a sit-in protest in front of the InterContinental Hotel in the capital on Monday, demanding financial support and full rehabilitation for those affected by the July movement.
The protest led to a blockade on the road, causing disruption to traffic in the area.
The protesters highlighted that during the student movement, the expatriates in countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had also taken to the streets in solidarity. Many were injured or arrested in the process.
Despite their significant contributions to the national economy, expatriates expressed frustration at the government's lack of concern for safeguarding their rights.
They called for immediate financial support and full rehabilitation for those affected.
Main Uddin, the leader of the movement, said, "Since returning from Dubai, I have repeatedly attempted to meet the Chief Adviser, but have been unable to do so. He has assured us on multiple occasions that he would meet us. Many of our colleagues are still imprisoned in Dubai, and more are being arrested."