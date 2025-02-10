Expats stage protest for rehabilitation, financial support

Bangladeshi expatriates, mainly those who had been living in Dubai, staged a sit-in protest in front of the InterContinental Hotel in the capital on Monday, demanding financial support and full rehabilitation for those affected by the July movement.

The protest led to a blockade on the road, causing disruption to traffic in the area.

The protesters highlighted that during the student movement, the expatriates in countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had also taken to the streets in solidarity. Many were injured or arrested in the process.