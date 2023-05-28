Power generation in Payra plant to stop

Power generation in Payra thermal power plant is being halted due to coal shortage. Coal supply has been stopped to the country's largest power plant for bills outstanding due to dollar crunch. Production can continue in one unit till 2 June with the existing coal stock.

This is the first time that Payra power plant is shutting down completely after it went into production three years ago and this may lead to increased load shedding.

Earlier, Bagerhat's Rampal power plant was shut down twice due to the dollar crisis. However, this power plant has resumed production now.