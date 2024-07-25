Disclose details about crackdown on protests: Volker Türk

The UN rights chief said latest reports indicate that more than 170 people were killed and over a thousand injured- some of whom were denied medical care - and many are missing following protests by students and youth movements against government policies.

At least two journalists were reportedly killed and scores of others injured. Hundreds of people were also reportedly arrested, including opposition figures.

“We understand that many people were subjected to violent attacks by groups reportedly affiliated with the government, and no effort was made to protect them,” said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“In order to begin to rebuild gravely-damaged public trust and create an environment conducive to public dialogue on the underlying concerns that led to this wave of violence, I urge the government to ensure that all operations of law enforcement agencies are conducted strictly in line with international human rights norms and standards, particularly regarding the policing of protests, including use of force,” he added.

