Nation set to celebrate Pohela Boishakh Tuesday

The familiar rhythm of renewal is already echoing in the air as the country prepares to welcome Pohela Boishakh 1433, the first day of the Bengali New Year, tomorrow, Tuesday, amid a spirit of hope, joy and cultural unity.

Shedding the sorrows, fatigue and burdens of the outgoing year, the nation is set to embrace the New Year with renewed energy and optimism. Deeply rooted in centuries of tradition, Pohela Boishakh has evolved into a universal festival that transcends religion, caste and ethnicity, bringing millions of Bangladeshis together at home and abroad.