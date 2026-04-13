Nation set to celebrate Pohela Boishakh Tuesday
The familiar rhythm of renewal is already echoing in the air as the country prepares to welcome Pohela Boishakh 1433, the first day of the Bengali New Year, tomorrow, Tuesday, amid a spirit of hope, joy and cultural unity.
Shedding the sorrows, fatigue and burdens of the outgoing year, the nation is set to embrace the New Year with renewed energy and optimism. Deeply rooted in centuries of tradition, Pohela Boishakh has evolved into a universal festival that transcends religion, caste and ethnicity, bringing millions of Bangladeshis together at home and abroad.
The day stands as a powerful expression of cultural identity, patriotism and non-communal harmony. It carries the collective aspiration that darkness and despair will be replaced by light, truth and beauty, while the memories of the past year are left behind.
On the occasion, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have greeted the nation in separate messages, extending New Year wishes to all citizens.
The President called for unity, harmony and renewed commitment, describing Pohela Boishakh as a “universal festival of the Bengali soul.” He said the occasion is a shining example of national unity and non-communal spirit, where people of all backgrounds come together in celebration.
He added that the festival inspires fresh hope, new promises and dreams of endless possibilities, encouraging people to move forward leaving behind past sorrow and failure.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said Pohela Boishakh is a unique symbol of the nation’s history, culture and identity. He noted that the festival has been returning for centuries with a message of renewal, inspiring people to overcome past hardships and move forward with determination.
The Prime Minister, in his message, highlighted the deep connection between Pohela Boishakh and the country’s agricultural traditions, nature and rural economy. Even in the era of advanced technology, farmers continue to align their cultivation practices with natural cycles, he said, adding that the festival revitalises the continuity of Bengali folk culture, heritage and values.
Festive preparations are underway across both urban and rural Bangladesh. People of all ages will celebrate the day in colourful traditional attire as Boishakhi fairs spring up in different parts of the country, featuring traditional games such as Boli Khela (Traditional Wrestling), lathi khela and ha-du-du.
In Chattogram, the historic ‘Jabbarer Bolikhela’ at Laldighi Maidan will once again mark its century-old tradition.
In Dhaka, Dhaka University will host its iconic colourful procession, designed with folk motifs and traditional symbolism reflecting the essence of Bangladeshi heritage.
This year’s procession will feature five key motifs-rooster, dotara (folk instrument), pigeon, elephant and horse-symbolising strength, creativity, peace, dignity and movement. Around 35 musicians will perform national songs including the national anthem and “Eso Hey Boishakh,” while 200 students will participate carrying the national flag.
The Ramna Batamul celebration, organised by Chhayanaut, will once again present a morning of songs dedicated to peace, humanity and harmony-continuing one of the most iconic traditions of the day.
Udichi will also mark the occasion at Topkhana Road with a day-long programme of music, poetry and dance, themed “Let social fascism be destroyed in the fierce spirit of Baishakh,” with its main event scheduled at 4:00 pm.
Dhaka South City Corporation has arranged cultural programmes under the theme “Let the lost joys of Bengal return in Baishakh,” while Art Pix will stage puppet shows from 14 to 21 April at the Bangladesh Military Museum premises near Bijoy Sarani.
Authorities, including Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and RAB, have taken special security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations across the capital.
The Ministry of Cultural Affairs, along with Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy and other cultural organisations, will observe the day nationwide through a variety of programmes. The National Press Club and Dhaka Reporters Unity will also host separate events marking the occasion.
As the New Year dawns, the timeless message of Pohela Boishakh once again resonates across the nation, celebrating the triumph of renewal, humanity and hope.