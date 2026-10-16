18.1 million in Bangladesh at risk of food insecurity: WFP

The number of people in Bangladesh at risk of food insecurity has increased. According to a report by the World Food Programme (WFP), the number of people facing acute food insecurity could reach 18.1 million between September and December this year, up by 2.8 million from the beginning of the year.

The WFP report was published on 22 September. It highlighted concerns over inflation, declining purchasing power, agricultural losses caused by floods, child malnutrition and uncertainty over food assistance for Rohingya refugees.

Today, 16 October, is World Food Day. The decision to observe the day was taken at the 20th session of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1979. The first World Food Day was observed in 1981. This year’s theme is “Innovate today, nourish tomorrow.”