World Food Day
18.1 million in Bangladesh at risk of food insecurity: WFP
The number of people in Bangladesh at risk of food insecurity has increased. According to a report by the World Food Programme (WFP), the number of people facing acute food insecurity could reach 18.1 million between September and December this year, up by 2.8 million from the beginning of the year.
The WFP report was published on 22 September. It highlighted concerns over inflation, declining purchasing power, agricultural losses caused by floods, child malnutrition and uncertainty over food assistance for Rohingya refugees.
Today, 16 October, is World Food Day. The decision to observe the day was taken at the 20th session of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1979. The first World Food Day was observed in 1981. This year’s theme is “Innovate today, nourish tomorrow.”
The day is being observed at a time when Bangladesh has been grappling with high inflation for a long time. Economic growth has slowed, while employment opportunities remain limited.
Several surveys have also indicated that poverty has increased in the country. Analysts say a section of the population has always faced food insecurity and the WFP report shows that the number of people at risk has grown further.
According to the WFP report, food shortages and malnutrition are hampering children’s growth. Inadequate food intake and a lack of essential nutrients pose risks to their normal growth and development.
In Bangladesh, one in four children under five is stunted, while 11 per cent are wasted. Two out of every five households also face significant micronutrient deficiencies.
The report further says floods and waterlogging damaged around 80,000 hectares of agricultural land in Bangladesh in 2026. The damage affected 230,000 farming households and 1.3 million people, disrupting food production and livelihoods.
The report also pointed to global and regional risks affecting the country’s food security. Nearly half of Bangladesh’s remittance inflows come from the Middle East but there are concerns that the flow of remittances could be disrupted.
High Inflation
Food prices in Bangladesh began rising after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in early 2022. Food inflation exceeded 14 per cent in July 2024, the highest level in more than a decade. It remained above 10 per cent for several months before falling below that level recently.
According to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in September, food inflation stood at 7.22 per cent that month, while non-food inflation was 9.3 per cent.
A decline in food inflation does not mean that prices have fallen. It means only that the rate at which prices are rising has slowed slightly.
In a forecast on 13 October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Bangladesh’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth could fall to 3.2 per cent in the current 2026–27 fiscal year. Average inflation could rise to 10.9 per cent over the same period.
The projections have raised concerns over economic recovery, people’s purchasing power and the investment climate.
According to the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), coarse rice is currently selling for at least Tk 50 per kilogram in the market. Loose ata is also selling at the same price.
Data from the Ministry of Food show that 834,000 tonnes of rice and wheat were distributed under various programmes between 1 July and 8 October, 48,000 tonnes less than during the same period last year. However, foodgrain stocks stand at around 2.35 million tonnes, which is considered a reasonably healthy level.
Selim Raihan, professor of economics at the University of Dhaka and executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), told Prothom Alo that the government’s first priority in addressing the current risk of food insecurity should be to identify the most vulnerable groups and ensure they receive timely and effective assistance.
According to him, the government should expand food assistance, sales of rice, lentils and other essential commodities at fair prices, and targeted cash support for low-income households, day labourers, agricultural workers, female-headed households and people living in disaster-affected areas.
Selim Raihan also said regular monitoring was essential to prevent artificial shortages, hoarding and market manipulation, while ensuring transparency in the supply chain.