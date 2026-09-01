US Ambassador highlights American engineering in Bangladesh’s railway connectivity
US Ambassador Brent T Christensen visited Bangladesh Railway’s Central Locomotive Workshop in Parbatipur, where Bangladeshi technicians maintain American-made locomotives supporting passenger and freight transportation across the country.
The US Embassy in Dhaka said this in a press release sent to the media by US Mission spokesperson Poornima Rai on Tuesday.
Ambassador Christensen toured the workshop, viewed a locomotive manufactured by US company Progress Rail, and met the Bangladeshi railway professionals who maintain the locomotives.
He then traveled by train to Saidpur, spoke with passengers, and visited the historic Saidpur Railway Workshop and Museum.
Bangladesh Railway’s purchase of 40 Progress Rail locomotives demonstrates how US exports and technology can support Bangladesh’s infrastructure and development priorities.
The visit highlighted the practical and enduring value of expanded trade and commercial cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh.