Facebook to assist in preventing propaganda, misinformation: EC

Facebook authorities have assured the Election Commission to provide assistance in preventing misinformation and propaganda on the social media platform following the announcement of the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election, EC additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath has said, reports UNB.

"The main topic of discussion was how to prevent propaganda and misinformation on Facebook. They (Facebook) will delete, remove content that promote hate speech, communalism, and other violations," he said while talking to reporters following a meeting with a delegation from Facebook's parent company Meta Inc. at the EC’s office in Dhaka's Agargaon today.