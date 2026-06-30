Mosquito control pesticide in Chattogram bought from adviser’s company

The Chattogram City Corporation purchased BTI (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis) for the first time in an effort to improve mosquito control across the city.

In September last year, during the tenure of the interim government, the corporation bought the modern larvicide from Chattogram-based Faras Pest Control for Tk 36.3 million. The company is owned by Faruk-e-Azam Bir Protik, who was then an adviser to the interim government.

Representatives of civil society organisations working on good governance consider the participation of a company owned by a government adviser in the tender process for supplying the pesticide to be a conflict of interest.

However, former adviser Faruk-e-Azam claimed that no rules had been violated. The city corporation, also said the company was awarded the contract not because it belonged to an adviser, but because it met the eligibility requirements of the tender.

Although the work order for supplying the BTI was issued last September, the matter has recently drawn attention following remarks made by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.