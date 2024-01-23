Foreign minister attends Third South Summit
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud who was leading the Bangladesh delegation in the Third South Summit, attended the last day of the Summit in Kampala, Ugand, said a press release.
The two-day-long Third South Summit ended with the adoption of the outcome document.
Earlier, on the first day, Hasan Mahmud delivered national statement in the Summit.
The Summit was held with the theme “Leaving No One Behind”.
In the statements delivered by the member-states emphasized trade, investment, sustainable development, climate change, poverty eradication, and the digital economy in fostering South-South Cooperation and collaboration.
The member states including Bangladesh called for solidarity, unity, and complementarity in the South to achieve the ultimate goals of sustainable development.
The member-States of the Group of 77 and China adopted the outcome document. With this Summit, Cuba handed over the Chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China to Uganda. Uganda will be the Chair of the Group of 77 and China for the next one year.
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud departed for Dhaka after the end of the Summit.
On a 4-day visit, he led the Bangladesh delegation in two different important Summits- 19th NAM Summit and the Third South Summit.
During this time, he held 16 bilateral meetings and calls on including meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Foreign Minister of India and Foreign Minister of Palestine.