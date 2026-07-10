Hasina's remarks not relevant here: State minister for foreign affairs

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam has said that remarks made by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina are "completely irrelevant" in the current context.

"A Bangladeshi court has convicted a person who has fled abroad after committing numerous wrongdoings, atrocities and crimes in Bangladesh. So whatever Sheikh Hasina says or does not say is not relevant here—absolutely not relevant," she told reporters on Thursday.

The remarks came in response to a question about Sheikh Hasina's recent statement expressing her intention to return to Bangladesh within this year after fleeing to New Delhi following the mass uprising that ousted her from power.

Shama Obaid said the process of bringing Hasina back from India is ongoing. She noted that the International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced Hasina to death over charges of crimes against humanity related to the July uprising.