Hasina's remarks not relevant here: State minister for foreign affairs
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam has said that remarks made by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina are "completely irrelevant" in the current context.
"A Bangladeshi court has convicted a person who has fled abroad after committing numerous wrongdoings, atrocities and crimes in Bangladesh. So whatever Sheikh Hasina says or does not say is not relevant here—absolutely not relevant," she told reporters on Thursday.
The remarks came in response to a question about Sheikh Hasina's recent statement expressing her intention to return to Bangladesh within this year after fleeing to New Delhi following the mass uprising that ousted her from power.
Shama Obaid said the process of bringing Hasina back from India is ongoing. She noted that the International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced Hasina to death over charges of crimes against humanity related to the July uprising.
Asked whether the government had failed to make progress in repatriating Hasina despite being in office for nearly five months, the state minister said, "These processes take time. The process was initiated during the interim government. Elections have since been held, a new government has taken office, and the process has resumed. There has been no shortcoming in our diplomatic efforts."
Referring to the role of both the foreign and home ministries, she said the Ministry of Home Affairs was also working on the matter and that the process remained active.
When asked whether there were any legal obstacles to bringing Hasina back, Shama Obaid said, "Whether there are legal complications is for the law and home ministries to determine. From the foreign ministry's side, we are carrying out the necessary diplomatic process, and I do not see any shortcomings there."
Responding to another question, she said diplomatic communication with the Indian government, initiated during the interim administration, was continuing through the proper channels. She added that if Hasina is returned under the prisoner exchange agreement or any applicable legal framework, it will be done in accordance with established protocols and norms before she faces trial in Bangladesh.
"The people of Bangladesh want Sheikh Hasina to be brought back and tried," she said, adding that the alleged injustices, corruption, killings and enforced disappearances committed during her tenure should be subject to a fair and transparent trial on Bangladeshi soil.
'Reshuffles are an ongoing process'
Asked about recent reshuffles within the foreign ministry, Shama Obaid said such changes were a routine part of government administration.
"There will be changes across ministries, officials will be transferred and new people will be appointed. This is an ongoing process; it is nothing new," she said.
She added that the government would issue an official statement explaining the reasons for any transfers or appointments.
According to the state minister, appointments and reshuffles across ministries are being made based on individuals' competence, qualifications and commitment to the country.