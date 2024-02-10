Rising temperatures responsible for dengue outbreak?

The dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has an effective connection with rising temperature and changing patterns of rainfall, says a recent study on the mosquito-borne viral disease.

According to the study, the average temperature increased by 0.49°C from the first decade (2000-2010) to the second one (2011-2022), while rainfall decreased by 314 mm. But there was a rise in unusual rainfall in the pre- and post-monsoon period.

An increase in temperature gears up the growth and transmission of virus in mosquitoes and enables them to digest more blood, while the unusual pattern of the monsoon favours mosquito breeding. This is what happened in Bangladesh.