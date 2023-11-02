Leaders like me will be eliminated: Mirza Abbas in court  

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said in court that leaders like him will be eliminated. He expressed concerns that Bangladesh might eventually be left without political leaders, reaching a day when there are no true political leaders.

The senior BNP leader said this when the police produced him before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, and requested a five-day remand to question him in connection with a case related to the killing of a policeman during the violence surrounding the BNP's grand rally on 28 October.