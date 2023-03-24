Nation to observe Genocide Day tomorrow

The nation is set to observe the Genocide Day tomorrow in remembrance of the brutality carried out by Pakistani Army on the unarmed Bangalees on the black night of March 25 in 1971 under the infamous "Operation Searchlight".

The liberation war affairs ministry has taken various programmes to observe the Genocide Day on March 25 at state level with due respect.

As part of the programmes, one-minute symbolic 'blackout' will be observed from 10.30pm to 10.31pm on 25 March throughout the country, said a press release.

However, the key point installations (KPIs) and the essential establishments will remain out of the purview of the programme.