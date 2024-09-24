Touhid-Jaishankar meet at NY
Dhaka, Delhi agree to advance bilateral relations
Bangladesh and India have agreed to advance bilateral relations on their mutual interests.
The consensus came during a meeting between Foreign Affairs Adviser to the interim government Md Touhid Hossain and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Monday night.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this in a post on X.
“Foreign Affairs Adviser, HE Md. Touhid Hossain and India External Affairs Minister, HE @DrSJaishankar, met at #UNGA79 sidelines and discussed issues of mutual interest between #Bangladesh|#India,” reads the post.
The Dhaka-Delhi bilateral relations felt a strain after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India in face of a student-people movement on 5 August. Since then, this was the first high-level meeting between two countries.