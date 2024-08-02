Quota reform movement: 78pc of killed persons have lethal bullet wounds

Around 78 per cent of the people killed during clashes centering quota reform protests had lethal bullet wounds on their bodies. The majority of them were hit by bullets in the head, chest, back and abdomen.

A total of 212 deaths were reported so far during the quota reform movement. Analyzing deaths of 175 of them, it was learnt that 137 had wounds of lethal bullets and 22 had wounds from shotgun pellets. Of the remaining victims, bodies of 10 had marks of beating and four died in arson attacks on vehicles and establishments. Two drowned after being chased by the police.

This information was availed from documents of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 11 hospitals from Dhaka and Narayanganj. Also, Prothom Alo correspondents of Chattogram, Rangpur, Bogura, Savar, Sylhet, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Chandpur, Tangail and Madaripur talked with family members of many victims to ascertain the reasons behind the deaths.

Analysis shows that most of the victims were hit by a single shot of bullet. In some cases, relatives have seen two bullet marks as well. As the victims died in protests, some of them were shot while inside their homes, on balconies and rooftops.

Of the 175 victims analysed by Prothom Alo, a total of 22 were children and teenagers, 103 were between 18 and 29 years old, 27 were from 30 to 39 years of age, 20 were over 40 years. Age of three victims was not found.

Forty six out of 175 deceased were students, 26 were workers of various shops, hotels and sales centres; 16 were shopkeepers, small traders and hawkers; 14 were daily wagers and from similar professions; 13 were drivers of different vehicles, trucks, rickshaw pullers and drivers assistants, seven were apparel workers, one was a farmer, 23 were job holders and from other professions. Identities of 18 could not be ascertained. Four were police and ansar members and four were journalists.