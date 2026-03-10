Ride-sharing motorcycles to receive up to 5 litres of fuel per day
BPC also said that fuel must be sold at government-set prices. Increasing prices on the pretext of a shortage would constitute a legal offence. The government has taken no decision to raise fuel prices.
Global fuel supplies have declined due to the situation in the Middle East. To conserve supplies for a longer period, the government has imposed limits on fuel purchases. Under the restrictions, motorcyclists had been able to buy fuel worth Tk 200 per day.
However, for ride-sharing motorcycles in city areas, the daily limit has now been increased to a maximum of five litres.
This was announced today, Tuesday, in a notice issued by the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).
The notice states that ride-sharing motorcyclists will be allowed to purchase up to five litres of octane or petrol per day.
BPC also said that fuel must be sold at government-set prices. Increasing prices on the pretext of a shortage would constitute a legal offence. The government has taken no decision to raise fuel prices.
According to the notice, ride-sharing motorcyclists must collect a receipt indicating the type and quantity of fuel purchased. When purchasing fuel again, the previous receipt must be submitted. Fuel should be supplied after matching the motorcycle’s registration number and the driver’s details with the ride-sharing apps.
Last Friday, BPC had instructed that a motorcycle could purchase only two litres of petrol or octane per day.
Under the BPC directive, cars may purchase up to 10 litres of fuel per day. Sports utility vehicles (SUVs), commonly known as jeeps, and microbuses may receive between 20 and 25 litres daily.
Meanwhile, pick-up trucks and local buses may purchase 70 to 80 litres of diesel per day. Long-distance buses, trucks, covered vans and container trucks may receive between 200 and 220 litres of fuel daily.
The notice also states that fuel import activities are continuing as scheduled to maintain a normal supply in the country. BPC said shipments are being brought in regularly. In addition, dealers are temporarily dispatching fuel from the main installations to depots across the country through rail wagons and tankers.