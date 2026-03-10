Ride-sharing motorcycles to receive up to 5 litres of fuel per day

Global fuel supplies have declined due to the situation in the Middle East. To conserve supplies for a longer period, the government has imposed limits on fuel purchases. Under the restrictions, motorcyclists had been able to buy fuel worth Tk 200 per day.

However, for ride-sharing motorcycles in city areas, the daily limit has now been increased to a maximum of five litres.

This was announced today, Tuesday, in a notice issued by the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

The notice states that ride-sharing motorcyclists will be allowed to purchase up to five litres of octane or petrol per day.