Long waits at petrol pumps

Queues of vehicles waiting to buy fuel are growing longer by the day. In some places, the line of vehicles has stretched beyond one to one-and-a-half kilometres. Many drivers, whose vehicles have already run out of fuel, are waiting helplessly for hours in front of pumps where sales have been suspended.

Such scenes of struggle for customers were observed on Monday morning and afternoon at several filling stations across the capital. Visiting nine filling stations in Mirpur, Kallyanpur, Asadgate, Bijoy Sarani and Kalshi areas in the morning, fuel sales were found suspended at three of them. In the afternoon, sales were found closed at one visiting seven of those stations.

At the pumps where fuel was still being sold, long queues of motorcycles and other vehicles stretched from one to one-and-a-half kilometres. Some drivers said they had been standing in line for more than one and a half to two hours.